Odisha logs record 40 fresh COVID fatalities, 8,399 new cases

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha on Wednesday registered 40 more deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 2,831, a health department official said.

At least 8,399 new coronavirus-positive cases raised the caseload in the coastal state to 7,82,131, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of forty COVID positive patients, while under treatment in hospitals." Five fresh fatalities each were reported from Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Khurda, four from Jharsuguda, three each from Boudh and Rayagada and two each from Deogarh, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Malkangiri, the official said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Khurda district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,102, followed by Cuttack (766) and Jajpur (514).

At least 11,095 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,92,027.

Odisha now has 87,220 active cases, the official said. The state has so far conducted over 1.19 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 66,683 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate stands at 6.57 per cent.

Altogether, 78,26,597 doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries till Tuesday, the official added.