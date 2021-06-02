STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha logs record 40 fresh COVID fatalities, 8,399 new cases

At least 11,095 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,92,027.

Published: 02nd June 2021 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

COVID death

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Odisha on Wednesday registered 40 more deaths due to COVID-19, the highest so far in a single day, pushing the toll to 2,831, a health department official said.

At least 8,399 new coronavirus-positive cases raised the caseload in the coastal state to 7,82,131, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of forty COVID positive patients, while under treatment in hospitals." Five fresh fatalities each were reported from Angul, Cuttack, Kalahandi and Khurda, four from Jharsuguda, three each from Boudh and Rayagada and two each from Deogarh, Nabarangpur and Sambalpur.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Malkangiri, the official said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Khurda district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,102, followed by Cuttack (766) and Jajpur (514).

At least 11,095 people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,92,027.

Odisha now has 87,220 active cases, the official said. The state has so far conducted over 1.19 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 66,683 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate stands at 6.57 per cent.

Altogether, 78,26,597 doses of vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries till Tuesday, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp