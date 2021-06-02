STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha saw 3.19 lakh Covid-19 cases, 737 deaths in May alone

As many as 8,735 fresh cases were detected from 62,293 samples during the period pushing the tally to 7,73,732.

Published: 02nd June 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a child passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter.

A health worker collects swab sample of a child passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While new Covid-19 cases are declining in Odisha, the State reported the highest single-day fatalities as 37 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 2,791.

As many as 8,735 fresh cases were detected from 62,293 samples during the period pushing the tally to 7,73,732. The tests included the highest 23,064 samples through RT-PCR bringing down the positivity rate to 14 per cent (pc).

Health department sources said five deaths were reported from Angul, four each from Cuttack and Kalahandi, three each from Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda and two each from Rayagada, Nuapada and Kendrapara.

According to an analysis, Odisha has registered the highest 3,19,125 cases and 737 deaths in May. The average per day cases and fatalities were 10,294 and 23 respectively. The biggest single-day spike was 12,852 on May 23.

This was the biggest number of infections and fatalities in a month since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, the highest 1,16,173 cases were detected in September and highest  472 deaths in October.  The State conducted 17,01,251 tests during May this year. While 3,06,613 patients have recovered, the overall active cases stood at 78,861.

Nearly 62.6 pc of cases in the State were contributed by 10 districts - Khurda (16.5 pc), Cuttack (9.5 pc), Angul (6.4 pc), Sundargarh (6.1 pc), Mayurbhanj (4.2 pc), Puri (4.2 pc) Bargarh (4.1 pc), Dhenkanal (3.9 pc), Boudh (3.7 pc) and Balasore (3.7 pc).

May month tally

Average per day cases - 10,294
Fatalities per day - 23
Total tests conducted - 17,01,251
Biggest single-day spike was 12,852 on May 23
Active cases - 78,861
No. of Patients who recovered - 3,06,613
Last year, highest 1,16,173 cases detected in September and highest 472 deaths in October 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID 19 in Odisha
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp