Odisha saw 3.19 lakh Covid-19 cases, 737 deaths in May alone

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While new Covid-19 cases are declining in Odisha, the State reported the highest single-day fatalities as 37 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 2,791.

As many as 8,735 fresh cases were detected from 62,293 samples during the period pushing the tally to 7,73,732. The tests included the highest 23,064 samples through RT-PCR bringing down the positivity rate to 14 per cent (pc).

Health department sources said five deaths were reported from Angul, four each from Cuttack and Kalahandi, three each from Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda and two each from Rayagada, Nuapada and Kendrapara.

According to an analysis, Odisha has registered the highest 3,19,125 cases and 737 deaths in May. The average per day cases and fatalities were 10,294 and 23 respectively. The biggest single-day spike was 12,852 on May 23.

This was the biggest number of infections and fatalities in a month since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, the highest 1,16,173 cases were detected in September and highest 472 deaths in October. The State conducted 17,01,251 tests during May this year. While 3,06,613 patients have recovered, the overall active cases stood at 78,861.

Nearly 62.6 pc of cases in the State were contributed by 10 districts - Khurda (16.5 pc), Cuttack (9.5 pc), Angul (6.4 pc), Sundargarh (6.1 pc), Mayurbhanj (4.2 pc), Puri (4.2 pc) Bargarh (4.1 pc), Dhenkanal (3.9 pc), Boudh (3.7 pc) and Balasore (3.7 pc).

May month tally



Average per day cases - 10,294

Fatalities per day - 23

Total tests conducted - 17,01,251

Biggest single-day spike was 12,852 on May 23

Active cases - 78,861

No. of Patients who recovered - 3,06,613

Last year, highest 1,16,173 cases detected in September and highest 472 deaths in October