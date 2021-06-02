Odisha seeks Central Covid-19 vaccine procurement, says ready to bear the cost

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With vaccine manufacturers shying away from the global tender floated by it, Odisha on Tuesday joined several other states in demanding Central procurement of vaccines, but said it is ready to bear the cost of the supplies. Foreign manufacturers including Pfizer and Moderna have not participated in the tender because of indemnity issues and preferred to deal directly with the Centre in this regard.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das said as indemnity related issues fall within the domain of the Centre, the latter should procure the vaccines and distribute among the states. He emphasised that the State government will pay for the vaccine doses procured by the Centre on its behalf.

The State government’s move comes a day after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to 11 non-BJP chief ministers including Naveen Patnaik urging them to unitedly press the Centre to procure vaccines and supply to states free of cost. However, Naveen government has made it clear that it is ready to bear the costs of the vaccines supplied by the Centre and will provide it free to the citizens.

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is committed to providing vaccines free of cost to the people and the State will bear the cost of the vaccines,” Das said. In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, Das urged the Centre to act immediately on statutory clearances for global vaccine manufacturers which are interested for Central procurement and not participating in bids. “Global vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna are concerned about indemnity related issues among others.

Secondly, they are willing to deal with federal-level Central procurement only at this stage. Global vaccine manufacturers will require Central government’s statutory clearances for supplying vaccines to the states,” he said. Even domestic players - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech - have not participated in the pre-bid meeting, the Minister said, adding, “It is understood that in their present capacity they would not be able provide vaccines to the states and there is an urgent need to scale up their capacities.” Das also sought flexibility to design and decide on distribution of vaccines for Odisha taking local factors into consideration.

In hilly terrains, internet connection is poor and online registration cannot be made mandatory in such areas, he said and added the State is aiming to vaccinate Plus Two students and their families on a priority basis. Das also informed how the vaccine supply constraint has forced the State government to inoculate only 60,000 -70,000 people per day even as it has the capacity to vaccinate at least three lakh people daily. Odisha is among the states with lowest vaccine wastage, he added.

Moreover, of the direct orders for vaccines placed by the State for 18-44 age group, the full quantity has not been received. “Odisha placed an order of 2.2 crore doses of Covishield with Serum Institute of India (SII) and 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin with Bharat Biotech. The State has received only 5,78,480 doses of Covishield and 1,65,490 of Covaxin, so far,” he said.