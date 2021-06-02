STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Paudi Bhuyans tribe fight with health teams to avoid Covid-19 test

Under the misconception that their organs will be removed if they test positive, the tribals here are either quarrelling with the health personnel or hiding from sight.

A villager undergoing Covid test at Mahulpada village in Phuljhor.

A villager undergoing Covid test at Mahulpada village in Phuljhor. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Covid-19 is gradually making inroads into the tribal hinterlands across Odisha but the Paudi Bhuyan tribe in Sundargarh’s Lahunipada is unwilling to undergo tests, largely due to scepticism.

Health teams engaged by administration to carry out Covid-19 tests in rural areas are facing a tough task to convince the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), especially in the remote Phuljhor gram panchayat, to get screened. Under the misconception that their organs will be removed if they test positive, the tribals here are either quarrelling with the health personnel or hiding from sight.

Sources said the testing of Paudi Bhuyan tribals started from May 15 with a target to cover about 2,000 vulnerable families residing in 52 hamlets and villages of Lahunipada block. Due to the special drive, testing has drastically slowed in rest of the block having a total population of around 1.8 lakh over the last 15 days.

So far, Lahunipada has reported around 1,100 positive cases in the second wave of which at least 150 were referred for critical care while half a dozen succumbed to the virus. Health workers said the tribals residing in Phuljhor, Uskela, Potamund, Talaginia, Uparginia, Badajolo, Sasa and Nagaria villages of the panchayat are vehemently opposing the drive.

On May 26 and 27, the health workers had to return without conducting any tests from Phuljhor and the next day, the tribals quarrelled with them. In other villages of the panchayat, the Paudi Bhuyan tribals are going into hiding on sensing the arrival of health teams. The tribals argue that Covid-19 is not real after the tests, they would be falsely declared positive and subsequently, their organs would be removed, informed the health workers.

Lahunipada community health centre (CHC) in-charge Dr Manoj Singh said so far, around 3,000 tests have been conducted among Paudi Bhuyan villagers covering 42 of the total 52 hamlets. He admitted that the tribals in Phuljhor panchayat are not cooperating with the health teams. 

​“With help of local PRI members, the authorities are trying to convince them to undergo tests. So far, around 200 Paudi Bhuyans have tested positive and many recovered,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh on Tuesday recorded 244 new Covid cases including 57 from Rourkela city. The total active cases in the district stand at 5,158.

