Untimely rain leaves farmers high and dry in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in the wee hours of Tuesday submerged standing crops in many low-lying areas of Jeypore, leaving farmers in the lurch. Koraput district witnessed around 629 mm of rainfall across 14 blocks, averaging 45 mm on the day and causing damage to Rabi paddy crop which is in the harvesting stage.

The crop cutting process is on and unaware of the untimely rains, farmers of Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma, Kusumi, Ghumar, Damanahandi, Sasahandi, Nuagam and Kundra pockets had left their produce in the field for drying when sudden rains wreaked havoc.

“Paddy crop was drying in acres of land which is now submerged in knee-deep water. We have to again dry them up for threshing,” said Sukuria Pradhan, a Kotpad farmer. In some areas, food grains stocked after harvesting have also been damaged by the rain.

​District emergency department officials said rainfall of 183 mm was recorded in Kotpad followed by Jeypore 78.6 mm and Kundra 63.4 on the day, highest in the past one month.