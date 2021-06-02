USD 68,500 donated to Odisha CM Covid-19 relief fund

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Our Biswas’, a US-based non-profitable organisation established and managed by an Odia expatriate Joyasree Mahanti, has contributed $68,500 to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

“Odisha under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is now a happening State. Covid situation in Odisha is within control because of the timely decisions and appropriate action,” Mahanti said.

The organisation has been working for women empowerment in different parts of Odisha since 2008.

​Accepting the donation, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Sanjeev Chopra complimented the organisation for this gesture.