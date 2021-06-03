Coronavirs stalks newborns as mothers defy mask norm in Odisha villages

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Newborn babies in remote villages of the district are at a high risk of contracting the Covid infection, especially due to lack of awareness among lactating mothers on using masks during breastfeeding.

Recently, there has been a spike in number of pregnant women getting infected with the virus in different villages of Jagatsinghpur. On a daily basis, two to three pregnant women are testing positive during delivery at the district headquarters hospital (DHH). Similarly, there have been reports of newborn babies catching the virus from their mothers.

Senior paediatric specialist and additional district medical officer Ajaya Swain said within a week, two babies in the age group of 0-9 months have been infected from their mothers. A four-month-old baby of Nabapatana village in Jagatsinghpur block tested positive after the mother was infected. Last week, a woman and her nine-month-old newborn also tested positive. After their condition became critical, the duo was shifted from Jagatsinghpur DHH to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Even as many newborns are testing positive in remote villages, these are not being reported. Official sources said nearly 500 pregnant women have been infected in the district so far.

Swain said Covid-19 infection is not common during infancy due to presence of thymus gland and less H2 receptor in lungs of babies. Mothers not wearing masks during breastfeeding and at other times too may lead to transmission of the virus.

Sources said in almost all the cases, the virus has been transmitted from mothers to the babies as the former are not wearing masks due to ignorance.

District social welfare officer Swarna Manjari Nayak said anganwadi workers have been engaged to visit the doorsteps of lactating mothers and educate them on adherence to Covid guidelines for the safety of newborn.

However despite awareness, many women are still not maintaining the safety protocols, she added. On Wednesday, as many as 169 fresh Covid cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur, taking the tally to 17,847 in the district.