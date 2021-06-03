STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CRPF jawan’s wife arrested for cheating Odisha man of Rs 16 lakh

Bhisma and Ramakant were colleagues and the victim had given the money to the couple in 2017.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Last year, Ramakant’s wife Jayashree had lodged a complaint against the couple at Nayapalli police station. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan’s wife was arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of selling him a plot. Accused Bharati Sidar and her husband Bhisma Sidar of Bargarh district had taken the money from Ramakant Nayak of Bhadrak district to sell him a plot.

Bhisma and Ramakant were colleagues and the victim had given the money to the couple in 2017. However, Bharati and Bhisma neither provided the plot nor refunded Ramakant’s money. Last year, Ramakant’s wife Jayashree had lodged a complaint against the couple at Nayapalli police station.

After police launched an investigation, they found out that Bharati and Bhisma had also taken Rs 11 lakh from a CRPF jawan’s wife Rashmita Nayak and Rs 8 lakh from one Narayan Nayak on the promise of providing them plots. Further investigation is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police CRPF
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp