CRPF jawan’s wife arrested for cheating Odisha man of Rs 16 lakh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan’s wife was arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 16 lakh on the pretext of selling him a plot. Accused Bharati Sidar and her husband Bhisma Sidar of Bargarh district had taken the money from Ramakant Nayak of Bhadrak district to sell him a plot.

Bhisma and Ramakant were colleagues and the victim had given the money to the couple in 2017. However, Bharati and Bhisma neither provided the plot nor refunded Ramakant’s money. Last year, Ramakant’s wife Jayashree had lodged a complaint against the couple at Nayapalli police station.

After police launched an investigation, they found out that Bharati and Bhisma had also taken Rs 11 lakh from a CRPF jawan’s wife Rashmita Nayak and Rs 8 lakh from one Narayan Nayak on the promise of providing them plots. Further investigation is on.