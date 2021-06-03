Disability no barrier: Crutch in arm, this Odisha woman fights Covid-19 at front

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Disability is no barrier for this frontline worker of Ganjam. With a crutch in her arm, E Kamala steps out of her home everyday to fight coronavirus head-on.

​A resident of Badaeksing village under Eksing panchayat in Chikiti block, Kamala is an ASHA worker who plays an important role in preventing Covid spread in the area despite being physically challenged.

Being the first line of defence against the deadly virus, she carries out door-to-door screening and surveys of households, accommodating migrant returnees in isolation centres and shifting infected persons to Covid hospitals.

Eldest among four siblings including a minor brother, she lives with her parents. “When I was one year old, I was afflicted with polio and my left leg became non-functional. With passage of time, this crutch became my leg,” she said with a chuckle.

Kamala joined as an ASHA worker in 2017 and took up the responsibility of examining pregnant women and lactating mothers, vaccinating infants and implementing different programmes of the Health and Family Welfare department. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out last year, her work doubled.

She was at the forefront when migrant workers of her village started returning home during the first wave. She ensured their safe stay at the temporary medical centres and examined their health condition. This apart, she facilitates shifting of infected persons of the locality to Covid hospital and conducts awareness programmes on Covid-19 in nearby areas. She also conducts doorstep health check-up of people.

Since the launch of vaccination drive this year, she is visiting every household to convince people to get vaccinated. Currently, six pregnant women and eight lactating mothers are under her supervision. The ASHA worker steps out her house wearing masks and gloves and carries a sanitiser.

“Following Covid guidelines is the only way to keep the virus at bay,” she said.

Doesn’t she get tired doing so many tasks?

“I like serving people and this disability can’t stop me from doing what I love,” she said.

Despite a paltry remuneration for the risk involved, she has no qualms. She has married off her three sisters and is looking after her ageing parents besides taking care of her brother.

Kamala was recently praised by the Chief Minister’s Office for her relentless efforts to protect people from Covid-19.