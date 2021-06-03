STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa HC orders four collectors' personal appearance 

The court was adjudicating the suo motu PIL it had registered for restoration of ecology of two wetlands, Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika.

Orissa High court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered for personal appearance of the collectors of Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Kendrapara in connection with alleged failure to check re-emergence of illegal prawn gheris following demolition in their districts.

The vacation bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Savitri Ratho directed the collectors of the four districts to remain present before the court in virtual mode on June 22 to explain what steps they have taken to activate the statutory remedial processes.

“The court further directs the Collector of Kendrapara to arrange for satellite verification of the entire area/zone in the district for detection and control of proliferation of illegal prawn gheris”, the bench said in its order.

The court was adjudicating the suo motu PIL it had registered for restoration of ecology of two wetlands, Chilika Lake and Bhitarkanika. While areas of Chilika are in Khurda, Puri and Ganjam districts, areas of Bhitarkanika are in Kendrapara district.

Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal pointed out that despite his furnishing photographs to the collectors concerned showing the continuance of encroachment on public property by those operating illegal prawn gheris, the necessary corrective action and follow up have not been taken.

Taking note of it, the bench directed for personal appearance of the four collectors and impressed upon additional government advocate M Sahoo that during the period of lockdown, the State authorities and law enforcement machinery have to be extra vigilant to check the illegal activities by increasing the surveillance.

While Agarwal pointed out how despite a plethora of statutory provisions, the brazen violation of which by those operating the illegal prawn gheris is continuing, the vacation bench asked him to prepare and submit a note on the relevant statutory provisions to enable the court to issue directions in that regard on the

next date.

