STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha cops begin investigating poisoning of six stray dogs case

Burla police on Wednesday registered a case and began investigation into the alleged killing of six stray dogs whose carcasses were found at the MCL’s Jagruti Vihar colony on May 28.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Inspector Panda said a case has been registered under section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of PCA Act, 1960. (Representational photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Burla police on Wednesday registered a case and began investigation into the alleged killing of six stray dogs whose carcasses were found at the MCL’s Jagruti Vihar colony on May 28. It is suspected that the dogs were poisoned by a woman.

On May 29, the chief security officer (CSO) of MCL had lodged a complaint with Burla police in this regard. As per the complaint, six dogs were found dead at different places in Jagruti Vihar colony. 

Later, carcasses of the animals were dumped near bushes along the National Highway at a distant location. Locals alleged that the dogs were poisoned.

The complaint further named a woman of the colony who is being suspected to have killed the dogs. According to the colony’s security personnel, the suspected woman had complained about the stray dog menace in the locality on May 26 after the animals damaged the seat cover of her vehicle. Surprisingly, the dogs were found dead just two days after the incident.

The CSO also submitted a copy of his complaint to the People For Animals (PFA), Sambalpur unit along with supporting evidence and pictures. The members of PFA took up the matter with Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar and Burla IIC Kamal Panda.

Subsequently, chairperson of PFA Menaka Gandhi contacted the Sambalpur SP on Tuesday to discuss the matter and insisted on registering a case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code as well as Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Inspector Panda said a case has been registered under section 429 of the IPC and Section 11 of PCA Act, 1960. 

“We verified the CCTV footage but to no avail. We are yet to find any clue of poisoning as there is no witness,” he said.

Panda further said though the autopsy of a dog was conducted, the cause of death could not be ascertained as the carcass had decomposed by the time it was recovered. However, the viscera of the animal has been collected and preserved. It will be sent to the forensic laboratory in Bhubaneswar for examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Cops Animal Cruelty
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp