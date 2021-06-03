STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha pegs cyclone 'Yaas' loss at Rs 610 crore

​While government infrastructure of Rs 520 crore has been damaged, the damage to individual property has been pegged at Rs 90 crore, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said.

Cyclone Yaas

NDRF team engage in restoration work during cyclone Yaas landfall, in Balasore. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has pegged the loss due to the cyclone Yaas at Rs 610 crore. Making a presentation on damage assessment during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik virtually on Wednesday, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said  over 60 lakh people in 11,000 villages were affected due to the cyclone and Rs 66 crore is required for relief measures in the areas. 

​While government infrastructure of Rs 520 crore has been damaged, the damage to individual property has been pegged at Rs 90 crore, Jena said.

Stating that the administration had worked with the aim of achieving zero casualty during the cyclone, the SRC said that it has been almost successful in this. He said that there has been extensive crop loss due to saline inundation and scientists from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology are  preparing a report on how to deal with the situation.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra informed the meeting that 150 villages were marooned due to heavy rainfall after the cyclone. He said that the affected people were provided power by using 1,000 DG sets and tankers were used to supply drinking water.

According to the damage report prepared by the State government, nearly 30 lakh power subscribers were affected in the cyclone. The loss for the department has been pegged at Rs 150 crore. However, power has been restored to nearly 99.8 percent of the consumers. Panchayati Raj department has assessed the damage to roads, primary schools and anganwadi centres at Rs 277 crore.

Similarly, loss to the Water Resources department has been assessed at Rs 108 crore because of breaches in river and saline embankments. Loss to Works and Rural Development departments is Rs 75 crore and Rs 60 crore respectively.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to document the preparations prior to the landfall of Yaas, evacuation and relief and restoration work for better cyclone management in future. He appreciated all the Central, State government and other agencies which successfully tackled the pre and post cyclone situation.

