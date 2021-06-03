STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Section 144 on last day of Chandan Yatra on June 3

Section 144 of the CrPc will also be clamped around the pond to prevent gathering of devotees.

Published: 03rd June 2021 08:34 AM

Chandan Yatra at Narendra Pokhari.

Chandan Yatra at Narendra Pokhari. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PURI: In view of the last day of Chandan Yatra, the 21-day boat festival of the Trinity, on Thursday, security has been beefed up around Narendra Pokhari and throughout the stretch of Bada Danda. 

Praising the residents of Puri for their cooperation during Chandan Yatra, Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Dr Krishan Kumar said five platoons of police force will be deployed around both the places  to mark the occasion of “Bhaunri” which is observed on the last day of the yatra.

Meanwhile, Kumar along with Puri Collector Samarth Verma and SP K Vishal Singh visited the ‘Ratha Khala’ to assess the progress of chariot construction activities on Wednesday. 

​Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Kumar said the chariot construction work for the Holy Trinity’s annual Ratha Yatra is moving as per schedule. The carpenters have completed 20 out of required 42 wheels for the three chariots, he informed.

Efforts  are on to observe the Deba Snana Purnima ritual without devotees and with minimum servitors. 

“We are evaluating the Covid situation in regular intervals. If everything remains under control, the Ratha Yatra will also be conducted  as per tradition but without participation of devotees,” Dr Kumar said, adding that 20 chariot ropes for Car Festival have been delivered to the temple by the coir corporation from its factory at Birapratappur.

Chandan Yatra COVID 19 in Odisha Section 144
