Odisha woman assaulted by in-laws; police arrests husband

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was brutally assaulted by her husband and in-laws, and pushed in a drain outside their home in Dumduma area under Khandagiri police limits on Tuesday.

After the incident, Khandagiri police arrested Sk Hyder Ali for assaulting his wife Bishnu Priya Gouda. A video clip of Ali’s father and brother thrashing Gouda went viral on social media.

Police said they had earlier registered a case against Ali for harassing Gouda.

“Another case has been registered against Ali and his family members on Tuesday and he was apprehended. Efforts are on to nab the woman’s father-in-law and brother-in-law too,” said a police officer.

In another incident, a woman attempted to submit a grievance at Naveen Nivas on Wednesday related to a dispute with her husband. However, the cops immediately whisked her away from the spot and took her to Airport police station for counselling.

Lopamudra Patra alleged that her husband was having an illicit relationship and she had earlier lodged a police complaint against him.

​“Mahila police had earlier registered a case based on Patra’s complaint. Her husband was staying in Khandagiri and is absconding now,” said an officer of Airport police station.