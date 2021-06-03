Over 80 Bondas, Dongrias tribals beat Covid-19

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the Covid-19 infection among the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) has emerged as a challenge for the government, Minister of State for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka on Wednesday visited Bandiguda village in Malkangiri’s Khairput block to take stock of the situation in the Bonda community.

As many as 27 members of the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) in Bonda Hill were infected with Covid-19 in the second wave, of which 21 have recovered.

Interacting with the tribal community, Saraka advised them on Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Quoting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the minister said every life is important for the government and all steps are being taken by the district administration to ensure safety of the vulnerable tribal population.

He distributed safety kits comprising masks and sanitisers to all 80 households in the village and also enquired about the health conditions of the 21 Bonda tribals who have recently recovered from the virus.

​The Minister distributed Rs 1,400 incentive to each of the Covid recovered tribals, along with dry ration kits for three months. Earlier in the day, Saraka visited the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (OPELIP) office at Mudulipada.

Talking to mediapersons, Saraka said more measures will be put in place in Bonda Hill to ensure that the PVTGs are protected from Covid-19. Ayush doctor Debabrata Barik said as many as 759 people across 32 villages in Mudulipada and Andrahal panchayats of Bonda Hill have been tested for Covid while 1,320 have received the first dose vaccination. Six have received the second jab as well, he said.

57 Dongrias discharged

Berhampur: Around 57 of the 136 Dongrias of Kalyansingpur and Bissam Cuttack who had tested positive were discharged on Wednesday. Untouched during the first wave, special awareness campaigns to promote testing and vaccination among the tribals by the administration helped in keeping the infection under control during the second wave.

“A total of 42 Dongrias were vaccinated on the day, taking the total to 564,” said Sudarshan Padhy, Project Manager, Dongria Kondh development Agency (DKDA). As many as 9,597 Dongria Kondhs (belonging to the PVTG) inhabit 102 villages under Kalyansingpur, Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda blocks and reside in the Niyamgiri hills.