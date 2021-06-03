STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Over 80 Bondas, Dongrias tribals beat Covid-19

As many as 27 members of the particularly vulnerable tribal group in Bonda Hill were infected with Covid-19 in the second wave, of which 21 have recovered.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

SC & ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka distributing safety kits to Bondas at Bandiguda village in Malkangiri’s Khairput block.

SC & ST Development Minister Jagannath Saraka distributing safety kits to Bondas at Bandiguda village in Malkangiri’s Khairput block. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Even as the Covid-19 infection among the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) has emerged as a challenge for the government, Minister of State for SC and ST Development Jagannath Saraka on Wednesday visited Bandiguda village in Malkangiri’s Khairput block to take stock of the situation in the Bonda community. 

As many as 27 members of the particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) in Bonda Hill were infected with Covid-19 in the second wave, of which 21 have recovered.

Interacting with the tribal community, Saraka advised them on Covid-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, hand hygiene and social distancing. Quoting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the minister said every life is important for the government and all steps are being taken by the district administration to ensure safety of the vulnerable tribal population.

He distributed safety kits comprising masks and sanitisers to all 80 households in the village and also enquired about the health conditions of the 21 Bonda tribals who have recently recovered from the virus. 

​The Minister distributed Rs 1,400 incentive to each of the Covid recovered tribals, along with dry ration kits for three months. Earlier in the day, Saraka visited the Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (OPELIP) office at Mudulipada. 

Talking to mediapersons, Saraka said more measures will be put in place in Bonda Hill to ensure that the  PVTGs are protected from Covid-19. Ayush doctor Debabrata Barik said as many as 759 people across 32 villages in Mudulipada and Andrahal panchayats of Bonda Hill have been tested for Covid while 1,320 have received the first dose vaccination. Six have received the second jab as well, he said.

57 Dongrias discharged

Berhampur: Around 57 of the 136 Dongrias of Kalyansingpur and Bissam Cuttack who had tested positive were discharged on Wednesday. Untouched during the first wave, special awareness campaigns to promote testing and vaccination among the tribals by the administration helped in keeping the infection under control during the second wave.

“A total of 42 Dongrias were vaccinated on the day, taking the total to 564,” said Sudarshan Padhy, Project Manager, Dongria Kondh development Agency (DKDA). As many as 9,597 Dongria Kondhs (belonging to the PVTG) inhabit 102 villages under Kalyansingpur, Bissam Cuttack and Muniguda blocks and reside in the Niyamgiri hills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Odisha Odisha Tribals
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp