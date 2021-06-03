Slot booking easier than getting Covid-19 vaccine at Odisha's private hospitals

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to expand the Covid vaccination drive in the city, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has roped in private hospitals to inoculate people aged between 18 and 44 years.

However, the move has fallen flat as people booking slots online have to return empty-handed from private hospitals as they do not have adequate stock of vaccines.

One Sarojini Chhatoi said she had registered on the CoWIN portal and booked a slot for vaccination at Ashwini Covid hospital on June 1.

However, she had to return without getting the jab on the scheduled date as the hospital did not have stock of vaccines. Sarojini said she contacted the CMC in connection with the matter.

But her issue has not yet been resolved. Later, she received another message on her mobile phone asking her to get inoculated at the hospital on July 1.

Like Sarojini, Saroj Patnaik had to return without getting the jab from Ashwini Covid hospital.

“I had managed to book the slot with difficulty. The hospital is around 55 km from my place. But when I reached the facility on May 25, its manager told me that vaccination is not being carried out at the hospital for the last 15 days,” he said, adding over 20 people who had gone to the hospital to get inoculated had to return disappointed.

In a post on social media, Saroj said, “When I was connected with CMC’s customer care, I was told they do not have any information on Covid-19 vaccination. So what the hell were people doing there. May I know where will I get the information.”

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said the empanelled private hospitals were asked to allot slots depending on availability of vaccines.

“Such problems arise when they allot slots without checking whether they have adequate stock,” she said. The civic body chief, however, said this is an isolated case as vaccination is being carried out smoothly at other private hospitals in the city.

Ward for black fungus at SCB soon

A special ward for treating mucormycosis (black fungus) patients will soon come up at SCB MCH. As many as three suspected cases of black fungus have been admitted at the premier government-run hospital of the State.

“We are yet to confirm the black fungus infection cases. Necessary examinations have been carried out by the Microbiology department for diagnosis of the infection and the test reports are yet to be received,” said a doctor.

The authorities are preparing to set up a 30-bed separate ward at the back side of the Covid ward. The new ward is expected to be made operational within 3-4days.