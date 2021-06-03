TDCCOL official arrested with Rs 18.8 lakh cash in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested the general manager of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) for allegedly carrying unaccounted cash worth above Rs 18.8 lakh in Sundargarh town.

The accused Jay Prakash Mohanty (58) was intercepted at the Masnikani toll gate of Sundargarh on State Highway-10.00 at about 6.00 am.

Vigilance DSP Birendra Kumar Nayak said Mohanty was on way to Jharsuguda railway station in a four-wheeler to board a train to Bhubaneswar, when he was intercepted.

“Initially the officer claimed it was his own money, but later confessed that part of it belonged to TDCCOL funds. There is no justification of personally carrying such a hefty amount of official funds which is normally deposited in the bank account of TDCC,” the DSP said, adding that the office and residence of the officer at Sundargarh town along with his personal house in Bhubaneswar are being searched for further investigation.

​Mohanty has been booked under different sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.