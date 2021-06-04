Crocodile carcass found in Bhitarkanika

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of a five-feet-long saltwater crocodile was retrieved by forest personnel from Patasala river near Silapokhari village within Bhitarkanika National Park (BNP) on Thursday.

“We suspect either the reptile was choked by fishing nets in deep waters or died after fighting with another crocodile. The body has been sent to the veterinary hospital at Rajnagar for autopsy post which, we will know the exact cause of death,” said Bikash Ranjan Dash, Divisional Forest Officer of BNP.

The saltwater crocodiles are covered under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The rivers, creeks and other water bodies within the park are home to around 1,800 saltwater crocodiles.