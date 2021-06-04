Odisha records 8839 fresh cases of COVID-19, highest single-day spike of 42

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded its highest single-day spike of 42 COVID-19 fatalities pushing the overall death toll to 2,873. The number of new cases also saw a rise as 8,839 people tested positive against 8,399 a day before.

Health department sources said five deaths were reported from Sundargarh followed by four each from Cuttack and Kalahandi, three each from Boudh, Jharsuguda and Khurda, and two each from Angul, Balasore, Balangir, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Nabarangpur and Rayagada.

One each succumbed to the disease in Bargarh, Bhadrak, Ganjam and Puri. The State conducted 70,178 tests, including 22,787 through RT-PCR, in last 24 hours. The test positivity rate remained constant at 12.6 per cent. Khurda district reported the maximum 1,235 cases followed by Cuttack (769), Mayurbhanj (583), Dhenkanal (510), Jajpur (493), Puri (438), Bhadak (419) and Angul (414).