STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Panel to probe illegal mining of morrum

The committee has been asked to submit its report within four weeks or before the next date on July 6.

Published: 04th June 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

 gavel, court

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A four-member committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) will probe into alleged illegal mining of morrum and soil, and indiscriminate felling of trees in Parjang and Kamakhyanagar tehsils of Dhenkanal district.

The NGT’s east zone bench comprising B Amit Sthalekar (Judicial Member) and Saibal Dasgupta (Expert Member)  constituted the high-level committee on Wednesday on a petition filed by Santanu Kumar Bhukta, a social worker of Talcher.

The committee consists of Dhenkanal Collector, Divisional Forest Officer, Member Secretary of State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and senior scientist of Integrated Regional Office of MoEF&CC, Bhubaneswar. The committee has been asked to submit its report within four weeks or before the next date on July 6.

Bhukta alleged that illegal mining by a private party is going on by felling big sal trees from forest land without forest or environment clearance. No action has been taken by the district administration and DFO despite repeated complaints. The tehsildar has only collected the royalty and penalty without taking any deterrent action like criminal prosecution to prevent further illegal mining, he alleged. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal morrow mining
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp