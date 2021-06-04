Sambalpur University suicide: Demand for early probe grows

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Though more than a month has passed since a contractual employee of Sambalpur University committed suicide by self immolation near office of the vice-chancellor on April 20, little progress has been made in investigation into the matter.

Sources said, on the fateful day, the deceased Dinabandhu Mishra got into a heated argument with VC Sanjeev Mittal while putting forth a complaint about theft in hostels. However, Dinabandhu alleged misbehaviour by the VC that led him to take the extreme step.

Before attempting suicide, Mishra had also submitted a letter addressed to the Registrar noting the details of the meeting with the VC along with refuting the false allegations made by Mittal against him. Mishra had threatened to commit suicide in case action is not taken against Mittal and also held a few other staff of the university responsible for his action.

Following his death, Mishra’s son lodged a complaint and a case was registered on April 23. Subsequently, the VC moved the High Court on the matter and was granted a period of 21 days to get anticipatory bail from the lower court.

However his bail plea was rejected on May 23. Following this development, the citizens committee met SP B Gangadhar on Wednesday and demanded immediate arrest of Mittal. President of SU Employees’ Union (SUEU), Dr Raseswari Panigrahi said, “Since the bail plea of the VC has been rejected, appropriate course of action should be taken as per the law.

The varsity authorities have also not addressed the demand put forth by the Employees’ Union and we will continue the fight for justice.” Asked, Investigating Officer Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra said no details of the case can be divulged as the matter is under investigation.

