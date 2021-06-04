Youth held in Khurda for posting photos of girl online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Khurda police arrested a youth for allegedly uploading photos of a girl in fake Instagram and Facebook accounts. The accused, Shakti Prasad Patra of Jankia was in a relationship with the girl from Tangi while both of them were staying in Bengaluru.

The girl had reportedly shared some of her photographs with Patra and he started misusing them after their relationship turned sour. The victim had earlier approached Bengaluru police and the fake Instagram ID registered in her name was blocked by them.

Patra returned to Jankia and started working as a security guard in the Capital city. He opened a fake Instagram and a Facebook ID in the name of the victim and uploaded her photographs. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with Tangi police on May 29. Patra and his friend Kanha Swain were arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court a day later.