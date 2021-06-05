Covid-infected youth gets new lease of life at SUM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : A 20-year-old youth infected with Covid-19 got a new lease of life after undergoing tracheostomy at SUM Covid Hospital here.

Pratiksh Kadambalu of Muniguda in Rayagada district, a Plus III student, was rushed to the hospital for treatment in a serious condition on April 30 after testing positive for the virus. He was taken to the ICU and put on the ventilator.

A tracheostomy was done on him to deliver oxygen to the lungs. The concerted efforts of the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff helped Pratiksh recover and he was shifted to the ward. He tested negative for Covid-19 after about a month and was discharged from the hospital, sources said.