STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Curbs eased, Rourkela returns to crowding

Steel City witnesses a mad rush at busy marketplaces which triggers fresh fears of virus resurgence

Published: 05th June 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

The rush at Daily Market on Rourkela Main Road on Friday | express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA;  Residents of Rourkela city seem to have learnt no lessons despite facing the worst of the deadly second Covid wave. Taking the easing of lockdown restrictions for granted, people have started thronging marketplaces in large numbers throwing caution to the wind. 

With the second wave showing signs of relenting in Sundargarh, the government announced relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the district on May 31. The four-hour window of shopping for essential commodities was increased to six hours. Following the relaxation of curbs, the Steel City is witnessing a mad rush at busy marketplaces which has triggered fresh fears of resurgence of the virus.

City resident Ashok Pradhan said vegetable vendors sit within touching distance forcing buyers to compromise with physical distancing norm. A sizable number of vendors hang masks below their nose or chins. Relocation of vegetable vendors along the ring road near Traffic Gate market, Telephone Bhawan, Sector-13 and Sector-20 grounds has failed to serve the purpose.

The most crowded is the business point between Mangal Bhawan and Nala Road portion which houses a majority of the wholesale and retail business houses including grocery, fruits, egg, fish and other essential commodities. This area continues to witness huge crowds during the lockdown relaxation hours.

Cracking down on violators, Rourkela police in the last 24 hours till Friday morning sealed seven shops in Plant Site and Uditnagar areas. A fine of `64,700 was also collected from violators not wearing masks.
There was a spike in Covid infections in Sundargarh from April 9 and till 30 during which the district reported 11,191 positive cases.

In May, the cases more than doubled to 26,320. In these two months, the official death toll was 105 but unofficially, the number is much higher. Before May 8, Rourkela was accounting for 60-80 per cent of the total cases being detected in Sundargarh.

Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said, the administration is alert and strictly enforcing Covid-19 guidelines. Testing facilities have been readied near large wholesale markets while awareness and enforcement are continuing, he asserted. Meanwhile, the district reported 270 new Covid cases on Friday. The fresh cases include 50 from Rourkela. Sundargarh now has 3,468 active cases.

Covid victim doc’s kin  get compensation
Rourkela: Nearly eight months after post-graduate medical student Priyashri (29) died of Covid-19, his family finally received the insured compensation of `50 lakh on Thursday due to the efforts of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP). Priyashri was posted at the Covid ward of the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH). She succumbed to the virus on October 16, 2020 at JP Hospital. The compensation amount has been transferred to the bank account of the family. A native of Nalanda district in Bihar, Priyashri was pursuing Diplomate of National Board at the IGH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp