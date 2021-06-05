Firewood falls short as fatalities grow in Kotpad

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: As Covid fatalities mount, locals of Kotpad in Koraput district are faced with the problem of inadequate firewood for last rites in crematoriums. Sources said, amid rising demand, cremation grounds are grappling with shortage of wood forcing people to either procure from nearby villages or fell trees for the purpose.

There are about 25 cremation grounds of different communities in Kotpad NAC which come under Jeypore sub division. Most of these are facing the problem of insufficient wood for funerals with spike in death toll due to the pandemic.

Locals said the problem has aggravated since last 15 days, while attributing the fuel crisis to inadequate stock at the Kotpad depot of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation. They said they are unable to ensure proper cremations and often have to travel long distances to arrange wood for the last rites of near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, social activists and leaders of different communities have appealed to the district administration to address the firewood demand in Kotpad. “We have appealed to the administration to do the needful at the earliest as this a serious concern,” said Pankaj Patra, a local social activist.

On the other hand, requesting anonymity, a senior officer of Jeypore OFDC dismissed allegations of firewood crisis. “There is adequate stock of firewood and supply will be increased as per demand,” he said. While the official death toll for the district stands at 14, sources said the unofficial statistics are way higher.