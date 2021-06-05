STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Forest staff rescue 170 turtles

Foiling a smuggling bid, Kalimela forest range staff rescued around 170 freshwater turtles from a jungle near MPV-65 village on Friday. 

Published: 05th June 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Foiling a smuggling bid, Kalimela forest range staff rescued around 170 freshwater turtles from a jungle near MPV-65 village on Friday. 

Acting on a tip off, the team, led by forester Swayamprabha Pradhan, rushed to the spot and intercepted two smugglers who had brought the turtles from Andhra Pradesh and intended to illegally sell them. Two bikes and the reptiles were seized but the criminals managed to flee into the forest. 

The seizure has brought under focus the commercial trade of these endangered animals from the neighbouring State. 

As the freshwater turtles are protected as schedule-I aquatic species  under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, killing or catching them live for commercial trade is a non-bailable offence, forest officials added. 

Notably, illegal trade of freshwater turtle is common in the area with the smugglers from Kalimela selling the reptiles at higher price in various places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp