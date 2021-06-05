Forest staff rescue 170 turtles

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Foiling a smuggling bid, Kalimela forest range staff rescued around 170 freshwater turtles from a jungle near MPV-65 village on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, the team, led by forester Swayamprabha Pradhan, rushed to the spot and intercepted two smugglers who had brought the turtles from Andhra Pradesh and intended to illegally sell them. Two bikes and the reptiles were seized but the criminals managed to flee into the forest.

The seizure has brought under focus the commercial trade of these endangered animals from the neighbouring State.

As the freshwater turtles are protected as schedule-I aquatic species under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, killing or catching them live for commercial trade is a non-bailable offence, forest officials added.

Notably, illegal trade of freshwater turtle is common in the area with the smugglers from Kalimela selling the reptiles at higher price in various places.