In Ganjam, 2,864 villages back to green zone

Although official confirmation is yet to be received, one village in Danapur panchayat of Khalikote block and another 19 under Buguda block have staved off any transmission. 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  While the second wave of Covid-19 has been wreaking havoc in the State, declining number of cases in Ganjam has emerged as a silver lining with 20 villages managing to keep the infection at bay. Although official confirmation is yet to be received, one village in Danapur panchayat of Khalikote block and another 19 under Buguda block have staved off any transmission. 

Strict adherence to Covid protocols and awareness campaigns by ASHA and Anganwadi workers in these areas have resulted in zero cases in these areas, inhabited mostly by tribals who do not venture out of their villages for work due to the lockdown. 

Interestingly, the villagers seldom use soaps or sanitizers and wash their hands with clay to disinfect, use cloth as face masks to prevent spread of infection and maintain physical distancing while working outside their houses, said an official who visited the areas last week.

Meanwhile, low occupancy has prompted Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange to rescind two DCHs (one at City Hospital and another at Meenakhinagar) in Berhampur from June 7, along with resumption of general health services at City Hospital. 

This declining trend has enabled 2,864 out of 3155 villages in the district to return to the green zone, leaving 291 villages under the red zone. Similarly, of the total 280 wards of 18 ULBs including BeMC and Hinjili municipality, 185 have been brought into green zone and rest 95 are in the red zone.

Alongside, administration has declared mini containment zones at 21 places to break the chain of infection. The district recorded 153 fresh cases, including 66 under BeMC limits, and 150 recoveries, besides two deaths on the day.

