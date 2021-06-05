Man kills wife suspecting infidelity

By Express News Service

TALCHER: A man brutally murdered his wife suspecting her fidelity in Bangali Taila village on Thursday night.The accused, Jiban Behera (55), was arrested and produced in court on Friday. Police said Jiban, a fish trader, was doubting his wife Heena’s fidelity recently. Last night, he attacked Heena with an axe when she was sleeping and brutally hacked her to death. The couple has three sons.

On being informed, Talcher IIC Satyabrata Rout rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. “The accused confessed to his crime. He was arrested and produced in court on murder charge. The body was sent for postmortem,” the IIC said.