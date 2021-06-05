Pandemic-induced stress turns fatal, Covid survivor ends life

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lingering pandemic has triggered anxiety, post traumatic stress disorder and mental health issues among patients and people in general. This is allegedly leading to a spate in emotional breakdowns and cases of suicide.

A retired railway employee, a Covid patient earlier, committed suicide on the railway track at Banikuda along the Cuttack-Paradip line on Thursday. Inspite of staying in home isolation and beating the virus, the frustration of five of his family members testing positive allegedly forced Behera to take this extreme step. Locals informed the family members about his body lying on the tracks.

Police registered a case of unnatural death. Sarpanch of Zillanasi panchayat Pramod Kumar Swain said Behera had met him on the fateful day and told him that he didn’t want to live under present circumstances. Swain added that three wards under the panchayat have been declared as containment zones amidst rise in cases.

Psychiatrist and social worker Tapas Mallick of DHH, Jagatsinghpur admitted that hundreds with mental stress and depression have approached the health department with requests for help but it is very difficult to cover all the cases. “We counsel nearly 50 persons daily over phone to cope with this situation. Fear and anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder, loss of income are at the top of the list of issues affecting people,” added Mallick.

On the other hand, locals alleged that there is no such medical help pertaining to mental health issues. Last year, concerned departments and administration had conducted ‘Yoga’ sessions at different temporary medical centres which is lacking in the second wave, stressing that lack of counseling, health services, loss of income due to shutdown and lock down and rise in fatalities are the main causes behind people taking extreme steps.

District Programme Manager, National Health Mission, Chakradhar Jena said the department has pressed psychiatric social workers, community nurses and psychologists to counsel people in the district.