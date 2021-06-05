State govt directs for 15 pc cut in school fees  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has directed private and unaided schools to waive off 15 per cent (pc) of fees in view of the pandemic, in line with the Supreme Court order.

A School and Mass Education department notification issued on Thursday stated, “The managements of the private unaided schools shall collect annual fees from their students for the academic year 2019-20, but by providing deduction of 15 pc on that amount in lieu of unutilised facilities by the students during the relevant period of the academic year 2020-21.”

The department in its order, however, asked the schools that have signed MoU with it to follow the Orissa High Court verdict and implement the waiver as per the agreed terms stated in its notification dated January 19, 2021.

The remaining schools in the State shall collect fees for the academic year 2019-20 with 15 pc cut for 2020-21, it said. The amount payable by the students concerned should be paid in six monthly instalments before August 5, 2021. For parents who have already paid the full fees, the respective school management will adjust the sum in subsequent instalments.