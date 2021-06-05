Violators fined Rs 60K ahead of Raja, Sabitri

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Keeping in view the upcoming Raja and Sabitri festivals, Jagatsinghpur district administration has tightened its noose on violators and raided and sealed two garment shops on Friday. A fine of Rs 60,000 was imposed on each violator. In Kujang and Paradip, a large number of people were challaned for violating Covid norms.

Rapid surge in Covid-19 cases have been witnessed in Erasama, Kujang and Tirtol blocks after people were shifted to cyclone shelters and Covid guidelines were tossed into the wind. Along side, shop owners have been conducting business on the down-low in the district and nearby areas, resulting in the administration levying hefty fines on them.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra appealed to the people to adhere to Covid norms and stay at home to check spread of infection. Rapid testing is on in the district with rise in cases and a total of 2,74,357 people have been tested so far. Around 255 fresh cases were reported on the day and one death, taking the tally of positive cases to 18,419 and deaths to 45. A total of 220 people have recovered so far and number of active cases stands at 1,502.