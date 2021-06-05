STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Website to settle duped investors' claim launched in Odisha

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday launched the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors website.

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Depositors duped by fraudulent financial establishments and realtors will no longer have to run from pillar to post to submit their claim applications. They can log in to www.opid.odisha.gov.in to submit their claims either from their home or through Mo Seva Kendra.

The address of the nearest Mo Seva Kendra is available online at www.odishaone.gov.in.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday launched the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors (OPID) website. "The duped depositors will no longer be required to go to the tehsil office for submission of their claims. After the real estate sector, the service will be extended for financial frauds," he said. 

Applicants will have to submit their claims along with self attested scanned copies of the relevant documents indicated in the online form. In case it is noticed that any application is fake or based on false information, the applicant will be liable for criminal action as per law and the application cancelled.

Incomplete and de-active applications are liable for rejection. “The website will be convenient not only for receiving claim applications but also for their quick processing,” Principal Secretary of the Finance department Ashok Meena said.

To start with the online claim, applications have been invited from the depositors of Hi-Tech Estates and Promoters, and Rajdhani System and Estate who invested money and were defrauded by them.

