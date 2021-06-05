Work on India’s largest hockey stadium takes off

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Work on the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium began after the groundbreaking ceremony was held at Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) here on Friday. The stadium, billed to be India’s largest, is a dream project of Odisha government and will co-host the Men’s Hockey World Cup matches in 2023 along with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The project is expected to be completed in a record time of one year.

Foundation for the stadium had been laid by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 16. “The hockey stadium, named after legendary freedom fighter Birsa Munda, will be an inspiration for the younger generation to dream big and take Odisha forward. It will showcase that Odias are second to none,” the CM had said.

The ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ was held in presence of Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane. Nayak said, the dream of hockey lovers in the district is going to become a reality. The ADM said the administration targets to complete the project within one year.