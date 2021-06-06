STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

28 Lodha families to be relocated soon

Living on the border of both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, the Lodhas have been deprived of basic amenities for years.

Published: 06th June 2021 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Plans are afoot to relocate as many as 28 families of the Lodha tribe as part of the Balasore administration’s effort to mainstream the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) living in Kuldiha sanctuary here. The PVTGs, who are residing on a hill in Chamchata village under Mankadpada GP, have reportedly given their consent to the district administration for relocation.

Sukdev Katual and his son at Chamchata

Talking to The New Indian Express  on Saturday, Sub Collector of Nilagiri Harish Chandra Jena said the primitive tribal group would be relocated to government land close to the foothills. “I visited the village with Nilagiri BDO and Tehsildar, four months back. A meeting was held there in presence of the Lodha families and an agreement signed for their relocation after they gave their consent,” he said.

As per government guidelines, the tribals would get Rs 10 lakh assistance to eke out a livelihood, four decimals of government land to each family and entitlement to government housing schemes, besides infrastructural facilities like road, drinking water, education, health and power supply.

Living on the border of both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, the Lodhas have been deprived of basic amenities for years. At present, they are getting ration from Mayurbhanj district’s Kaptipada block though deprived of many other facilities.

One Sukdev Katual (35) said besides 35 kg ration from the government, other facilities are a distant dream for the tribal families. Another Dukha Katual (55) from the village said, “We are living in a miserable condition as the Forest department has restricted farming and cattle rearing activities since 2016. Families are sustaining by selling minor forest produce.”Sources said the Lodha families are still ignorant about the Covid-19 situation and depend on traditional remedies for fever and cough. For drinking water purposes, they rely on a small canal passing through the village. 

Contacted, Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said the tribals have been asked to refrain from farming or cattle rearing, in order to keep them safe from wild animals. The Lodha tribe originally settled in a pocket within Sarat police limits in Mayurbhanj district  but shifted to Chamchata around two decades back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp