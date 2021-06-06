Aparajita targets Naveen government for Odisha's poor performance in NITI Aayog’s SDG Index

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday targeted the BJD government on the State’s poor performance and its position in the bottom five states in the NITI Aayog’s SDG Index.

National spokesperson of BJP and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi attacked the ruling BJD saying, “Odisha, in spite of its rich natural resources, proclaimed industrialisation and self-trumpeted boast of the government for making Odisha the ‘best governed State’, has consistently fared poorly on many indicators that concern the lives of the poor.”

"It is a shame that Odisha has slipped from 15th to 19th rank in SDG report and figured among bottom five states along with Nagaland and Chhattisgarh."

Besides, the NITI Aayog report has exposed the state’s poor performance in several critical governance indicators, she said. In achieving the SDG goals - zero poverty, no hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, peace, justice and strong institutions - the State has been found lagging in crucial areas, she added.

Accusing the government of doing nothing to improve the condition of women and children and raise the standard of living of the marginalised sections, the BJP MP posed five questions to the Chief Minister.

“After 21 years of BJD rule, why is 33 per cent (pc) of Odisha below poverty line while the figure in Andhra Pradesh is only 9.2 pc,” she asked.

While 14.2 pc families in Odisha stay in kutcha houses, the figure is 3.2 pc in AP and 6 pc in West Bengal.

Raising concern over the rising atrocities on women, Sarangi said around 103.5 women per lakh population are victim of a crime which is one of the highest rates of crime against women in the country. The conviction rate is just 8.3 pc.

“In child pornography, we are the worst in the country. About 48 pc of our women are anaemic, while around 29 pc of children under the age of five are stunted or underweight. What has been BJD government doing for the past 21 years,” she asked.

In the ease of doing business, Sarangi said Odisha has scored zero marks. In innovation ranking, Odisha has gone down from 12th to 14th rank.

“Where do the youth of Odisha go? Why should they leave their aged parents and go to other states to earn their living? Why so much of migration which came to the fore during Covid times,” she questioned.