BJD alleges discrepancies in NITI Aayog ranking as Odisha fares poorly

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pointing out several discrepancies in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index ranking for 2020-21, the ruling BJD on Saturday demanded the assessment be conducted at panchayat level to get a real picture of the ground situation.

Stating that several schemes launched by the Odisha government in the health and agriculture sectors have not been taken into account, BJD Rajya Sabha Member and national spokesperson Amar Patnaik said shortfall in the Central schemes have been overlooked.

Schemes like Mamata and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana in the health sector have been praised at the international level, Patnaik said, adding, there was no mention of these initiatives in the NITI Aayog’s report.

Instead, the report was prepared and the State’s performance assessed basing on Central schemes, he said.

Referring to the zero mark given to Odisha in Ease of Doing Business, Patnaik said the State has attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 1.25 lakh crore since February 2020 despite the Covid-19 pandemic which was more than Maharashtra.

Stating that the State was given 92.08 per cent marks in Ease of Doing Business in the 2019 report, Patnaik asked how can it come down to zero in 2020 report.

Quoting another assessment from the report showing Odisha not doing enough in fighting anaemia among women, adolescents and children, Patnaik said the State has secured second rank in the Mission for Making India Anaemia Free.

The report should have taken this into account while making the assessment, he said. Besides, Patnaik wondered how can internet connectivity of a State come down in 2020 as compared to 2019.

He said even as bank services are yet to reach rural areas, Odisha has been given 99 per cent mark on the parameter. Odisha had received 123 marks in the 2019 report for internet service which has been reduced to 44 marks in the 2020-21 report.

Targeting BJP for doing politics over such a crucial issue, Patnaik said there should be discussion basing on the report of the NITI Aayog to ensure further development in the State.

Patnaik criticised BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi for not highlighting these vital issues in her media conference earlier on the day.