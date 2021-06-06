BJD left red faced as MP, MLA fight over sharing Covid care centre inauguration honours

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The ruling Biju Janata Dal was left red-faced after Dhenkanal MP and MLA of Pallahara had a stand-off over inauguration of a Covid care centre (CCC) on Saturday.

This led to a verbal duel between MP Mahesh Sahoo and legislator Mukesh Pal and their supporters as well at Pallahara, exposing the fissures in the party’s local unit.

As the 40-bed CCC was to be inaugurated by Sahoo at 11 am, BJD workers and the local administrative officials were present at Pallahara Adarsh Vidyalaya. But before the MP’s arrival at the venue, the MLA reached the spot and “did the honours” at 10.30 am.

Sahoo who arrived at the venue as scheduled was furious on being informed that the centre was inaugurated by the MLA.

The MP scolded Pal over the incident and soon, a heated exchange broke out between the two. This infuriated the MLA’s supporters who created a ruckus on the spot.

Finally, the MP left the spot in a huff.

“The MLA inaugurating the Covid facility before the scheduled time is unacceptable. It is the time to fight against Covid not among ourselves. People of Pallahara know everything and they would respond befittingly over today’s incident,” Sahoo said.

Contacted, the MLA said, the timing for inauguration was fixed between 10 am and 10.30.

“I arrived on time but the MP was late. So I inaugurated the facility as per the wishes of people. Since I made all the arrangements for setting up of the centre, I deserved to inaugurate it.”

Pal further said it was unbecoming of an MP to use harsh words against him. Sahoo’s behaviour infuriated his supporters, he claimed.

Pallahara Sub-Collector Ajit Pradhan, who was present at the venue, said the tension flared up because of the disagreement between the two groups.

The Covid care centre has 20 oxygen supported beds. Four doctors have been appointed at the facility. Henceforth, serious Covid patients will not be required to go to Talcher and Angul for treatment, he added.