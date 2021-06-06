STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD left red faced as MP, MLA fight over sharing Covid care centre inauguration honours

Pallahara Sub-Collector Ajit Pradhan, who was present at the venue, said the tension flared up because of the disagreement between the two groups.

Published: 06th June 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The ruling Biju Janata Dal was left red-faced after Dhenkanal MP and MLA of Pallahara had a stand-off over inauguration of a Covid care centre (CCC) on Saturday.

This led to a verbal duel between MP Mahesh Sahoo and legislator Mukesh Pal and their supporters as well at Pallahara, exposing the fissures in the party’s local unit.

As the 40-bed CCC was to be inaugurated by Sahoo at 11 am, BJD workers and the local administrative officials were present at Pallahara Adarsh Vidyalaya. But before the MP’s arrival at the venue, the MLA reached the spot and “did the honours” at 10.30 am.

Sahoo who arrived at the venue as scheduled was furious on being informed that the centre was inaugurated by the MLA.

The MP scolded Pal over the incident and soon, a heated exchange broke out between the two. This infuriated the MLA’s supporters who created a ruckus on the spot.

Finally, the MP left the spot in a huff.

“The MLA inaugurating the Covid facility before the scheduled time is unacceptable. It is the time to fight against Covid not among ourselves. People of Pallahara know everything and they would respond befittingly over today’s incident,” Sahoo said.

Contacted, the MLA said, the timing for inauguration was fixed between 10 am and 10.30.

“I arrived on time but the MP was late. So I inaugurated the facility as per the wishes of people. Since I made all the arrangements for setting up of the centre, I deserved to inaugurate it.”

Pal further said it was unbecoming of an MP to use harsh words against him. Sahoo’s behaviour infuriated his supporters, he claimed.

Pallahara Sub-Collector Ajit Pradhan, who was present at the venue, said the tension flared up because of the disagreement between the two groups.

The Covid care centre has 20 oxygen supported beds. Four doctors have been appointed at the facility. Henceforth, serious Covid patients will not be required to go to Talcher and Angul for treatment, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Sahoo Mukesh Pal Biju Janata Dal
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp