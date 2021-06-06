Help desk at Covid hospital in Odisha's Baripada  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A help desk was set up at Bankisole Covid hospital by ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ (OMP) on Saturday to address the issues of patients undergoing treatment at the facility.

The help desk was set up under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after a video and photographs of patients lying unattended in hospital went viral on social media recently.

District coordinator of OMP Debasis Mohanty said three members of OMP would voluntarily man the help desk regularly to provide detailed information to the kin of Covid patients.

On May 31, family members of some patients recorded a video and shot some pictures of patients lying on the floor and inside toilets at Bankisole Covid hospital and shared those on social media. Following public outrage, the administration installed CCTV cameras at the hospital.