Monsoon approaching but river embankments unsafe in Odisha's Kendrapara  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With the monsoon knocking on the doors, panic has gripped residents of riverside villages in the district as the embankments to protect them from floods are yet to be repaired. Many villages faced the onslaught of floods due to cylone Yaas-induced rains recently.

Though villagers have urged the authorities to inspect the river embankments ahead of the rainy season, the officials are paying only lip service towards their problems as the sub-standard repair work still continues, alleged residents of many villages in Aul, Rajkanika and Rajnagar blocks.

Ajit Behera of Bahakandia village said stones on the river embankments have been washed away since long but the authorities are yet to repair it. The spectre of flood is haunting the riverside as the monsoon inches closer.

Sources said the river embankments at Belapala, Nagar, Rajapura, Koilipur, Badakota, Kankadia, Koilipur, Dihapari, Baragaon, Jarimula and several other villages are also unsafe. Besides, many farmers have lost their land and houses to the marching Brahmani river in absence of stone-packed embankments.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera alleged that the Irrigation department has failed to repair the embankments in Aul, Rajkanika, Rajnagar, Garadapur and Mahakalapada as a result of which the fate of a large number villagers is at stake. Many villages face the risk of being washed away if the rivers are flooded due to rains.

Vice-president of the district citizen’s forum Amar Biswal blamed corruption for lack of repair and construction of river embankments in the district. “Some unscrupulous contractors in collusion with engineers and ruling party leaders are pocketing a major chunk of the money meant for repair of the breach sites and river embankments,” he alleged.

Contacted, district emergency officer Sambeet Satpathy said the administration recently convened a meeting to chalk out plans to repair the river embankments. All the embankments will be properly repaired soon, he claimed.