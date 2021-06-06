Odisha forms 14-member expert panel for Plus II evaluation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Saturday constituted a 14-member expert committee to suggest alternative evaluation criteria for Plus II examination.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the committee will suggest well-defined alternative objective criteria for assessment of regular and ex-regular students whose Plus II final year exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a notification issued by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), the panel to be headed by former BSE president and Examination Controller of Utkal University Sushant Kumar Das will submit its report within 10 days.

The other members of the panel are programme manager of Academic Performance Monitoring Cell at SCSTRTI Subash Chandra Das, SME department Joint Secretary SK Nayak, CHSE Vice-Chairman Tushar Kanti Tripathy, OSHEC Academic Consultant Mihir Kumar Das and other educationists and senior faculties.

“With no exams being held since last year in view of Covid outbreak, how the assessment will be done is a major task at hand,” a senior CHSE official said.

The objective criteria will be fixed for around 3.5 lakh students of Arts, Science, Commerce and other streams scheduled to appear the annual Plus II exams this year.

The teachers’ association had earlier raised the issue stating that the students had already got promotion last year after exams were cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic in March.