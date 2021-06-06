STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Market linkage helps Laxmipur turmeric farmers reap profit

In a first of its kind of facilitation , market linkage has come as a boon for tribal turmeric farmers of Laxmipur block in Koraput.

Tribals selling turmeric to IFFCO Kisan, Bangalore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

With ORMAS aid, the farmers sold about 21 metric tonne (MT) of turmeric to Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) Kisan’s Bangalore unit at Rs 9,200 a quintal on Saturday. Earlier, turmeric was sold to local traders at Rs 8,000 a quintal.  

The district chapter of ORMAS engaged one self help group (SHG) and six farmer producer groups to procure turmeric from tribals, facilitated to market the produce through IFFCO Kisan, a cooperatve society  in Bangalore and helped sell 21 MT at `9,200 per quintal.

Sources said, tribal farmers of Champi, Timajhola, Koapadi, Lachamani, Toyaput and Pipalpadar produce good quality turmeric every year and sell it to local traders at throwaway prices.

With the aid coming in, the tribals are now hopeful to reap benefit every year. 

Koraput ORMAS chapter officer R. Kartik said turmeric worth Rs 18 .86 lakh was sold to IFFCO Kisan.

“Earlier tribals were selling turmeric at Rs 75 to Rs 80 per kg to local traders but they sold the produce at Rs 92 a kg through ORMAS. The district administration also played a key role in the marketing process,” he said.

