STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Taking advantage of lockdown, timber mafia chop casuarina cover in Paradip

Locals said around 5,000 casuarina trees were chopped by the mafia in the beginning of the pandemic last year, posing threat to villages like Sandhakuda, Noliasahi and other residential areas.

Published: 06th June 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Casuarina trees felled by timber mafia along the coastline in Paradip. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP:  The ongoing lockdown and shutdown to combat Covid-19 in the State has given the timber mafia of Paradip a golden opportunity to rob the adjoining areas of its green cover by chopping down thousands of casuarina trees. 

Since Kujang and Erasama blocks are vulnerable to natural disasters like cyclone, flood, tsunami and heat wave, industries and governments have spent crores in plantation of casuarina trees (which act as natural barriers against soil erosion and tidal surge) to protect residents and farming land.

The coastal forest and beach is also popular among picnickers but wears a deserted look for more than a month owing to the lockdown.

Taking advantage of the lax attitude of the forest department in patrolling the areas and minimal human movement during lockdown, local timber mafia, including women, chopped down thousands of tress from the forest for firewood and illegal sale to generate some income.

Locals said around 5,000 casuarina trees were chopped by the mafia in the beginning of the pandemic last year, posing threat to villages like Sandhakuda, Noliasahi and other residential areas of the port town. Even now, they are doing the same, they added.

Forest Ranger, Kujang, Ranjan Mishra said the department has not yet received any allegations on rampant cutting of the trees and forest guards have been deployed in these localities to take stern action against those involved in smuggling.

Environmentalist Utkal Ranjan Mohanty said, “Depletion of thousands of trees by timber mafia during lockdown has posed a major threat to the locals as there is no forest cover to prevent saline water from entering the land.”

However, he said due to lockdown they  have refrained from involving in plantation drive on Environment Day. 

At Paradip Refinery, World Environment Day was observed with the Executive Director and Refinery Head VS Jain emphasising on 3R’s - Reduce, Recycle and Reuse - in every action to have minimal impact on resources.

IFFCO employees, senior officials led by KJ Patel, Senior Executive Director, IFFCO Paradip Unit accompanied by Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board Dillip Kumar Dash joined hands to plant 540 saplings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp