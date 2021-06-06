Tribals make merry, defy Covid curbs in Odisha's Nabarangpur

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: The video of tribals throwing Covid restrictions to the wind during Balijatra festivities in Kanchamal village under Kosagumuda block here, has raised concerns of virus spread among locals in Nabarangpur.

Residents in the bordering district are already grappling with poor healthcare services and such visuals of neglect has only fuelled the panic.

Balijatra, an agricultural festival celebrated with great fervour among tribals, was celebrated here on Friday and Saturday.

During the festival, tribals worship the soil or “Mati Debata” at the outset of sowing activity.

They then assemble at the temple of the village goddess at night where they indulge in merrymaking.

This time too, despite the pandemic, the tribals gathered and celebrated violating social distancing.

Meanwhile, a bystander captured a video and posted it on social media which soon went viral.

Soon after, Kodinga tehsildar Shiv Prasad Patnaik and IIC Sarita Mahapatra rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob. They also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the puja committee.