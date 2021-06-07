STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP leader Rohit Kumar Pradhan beaten to death in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Rohit Kumar Pradhan was attacked for not using car indicator while crossing road; all the three accused arrested

A case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused who were produced in Udala SDJM Court.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A youth BJP leader of Balasore was allegedly beaten to death by three persons over a trivial issue of vehicle overtaking in Kaptipada police limits on Saturday night. Rohit Kumar Pradhan, a native of Mansingh Bazaar under Town Police limits of Balasore, was district observer of the BJP Youth wing.

According to eyewitnesses, Pradhan had an altercation with three motorcycle-borne persons while on his way to his father-in-law’s house at Nuasahi at around 10 pm.  Driving towards Nuasahi through Nilagiri in his four-wheeler, Pradhan overtook the three persons while crossing a road near Kaptipada town allegedly without using the car blinkers. The accused then followed Pradhan and intercepted him 1.5 km away from his in-law’s house.

Hurling abuses at him for not using the indicator while crossing the road, they dragged Pradhan out of his car and brutally assaulted him. Although some locals were present at the spot, they could not muster courage to intervene. Leaving Pradhan bleeding, the three accused fled the spot.

On being informed, Pradhan’s father-in-law Prafulla Patra and other family members reached the spot and rushed him to Kaptipada health centre from where he was shifted to Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital as his condition deteriorated. A few minutes after arriving at the hospital, Pradhan succumbed.

The three accused - Lambodhar Behera and Bhagirathi Rout of Ambapichhula and Rabindra Arukh of Valiadiha, both villages under the Kaptipada police station in Mayurbhanj district - were arrested on Sunday. Patra registered a police complaint at Kaptipada police station. IIC Sanjay Kumar said preliminary investigation revealed that the trio had assaulted Pradhan as he did not use the car indicator while crossing the road from one side to another.

A case under Section 302 and 34 of IPC was registered against the accused who were produced in Udala SDJM Court. BJP district president of Balasore Umakanta Mohapatra said, Pradhan was an active youth leader from the district and demanded a proper investigation into the case to find out the exact reason behind the killing.

