Free Covid-19 vaccines sought for workers in Odisha

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Local BJP leaders on Sunday sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for provision of free testing, vaccination and other facilities to thousands of workers engaged in different industries in Paradip.

State vice president of BJP (OBC Morcha) Nrusingha Sahoo said workers in Paradip Port, PPL, IFFCO, Paradip Refinery of IOCL, Jindal Steel and other industries are facing the risk of getting infected as they work in unsafe and risky environments.

Neither the administration nor the employers are taking any steps to protect the workers from the deadly virus, he claimed. A large number of workers belong to Kujang, Erasama, Balikuda and Tirtol who go to their workplace daily and are vulnerable to the infection, Sahoo added.