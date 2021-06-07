Fresh Covid cases dip in Odisha, so does bed occupancy in hospitals

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The declining new positive cases in the district has come as a relief for the overburdened Covid hospitals which are now witnessing a significant drop in bed occupancy. As on Sunday, both the Covid hospitals on the premises of VIMSAR, Burla had only 150 of the 380 beds occupied.

​Against 225 beds including 50 ICU ones in Covid hospital-I, there were 85 patients including 42 in ICU on the day. Similarly, Covid hospital-II with 155 beds, had only 65 patients including 12 patients in ICU.

This apart, the 200-bed Covid hospital at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) had an occupancy of 105 patients including 74 in the ICU. District medical officer Dr AP Mahapatra said Covid cases have fallen remarkably in the last few days.

“The contact transmission has also reduced and we are witnessing a faster recovery. Due to this, the occupancy of general beds are now less. Only those with co-morbidities are needing the ICU,” he said.

While fresh Covid cases are remaining below the 200-mark since the beginning of June, the recovery rate has increased recently. In the last six days, the district has reported only 967 fresh cases including 107 on Sunday and during this period, 1,930 patients have recovered.

On the other hand, plans are afoot to strengthen healthcare facilities further in the district considering the possibility of a third Covid wave. While three government and two private Covid hospitals are currently functioning in Sambalpur, work on another 100-bed facility is underway.

Moreover, VIMSAR authorities have also sent a proposal to the State government to convert one of its Covid facility into a dedicated Paediatric Covid hospital.

Strict measures to curb spread in Kalahandi

The fall in number of new cases in Kalahandi may have brought relief to locals but the district administration is leaving nothing to chance and has put in place stricter measures to further curb the virus spread. Door-to-door screening and awareness drives in affected areas have been intensified.

Shops and business establishments found violating Covid guidelines are being sealed and fined. On Saturday, nine shops including seven liquor outlets were sealed by Bhawanipatna police and Rs 2,000 fine slapped on each violator for flouting safety guidelines.

Similar enforcement drives are being conducted in Kesinga, Junagarh and Dharamgarh. In the last 24 hours, 64 fresh cases were detected in the district. Kalahandi now has 1,758 active cases.