Low pressure to end heat chain in Odisha by June 10

As monsoon onset in Kerala has been late by two days, it was expected to reach Odisha late.

Sun, heat, heatwave

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.6 and 38.5 degree Celsius. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Relief from Covid transmission may take some time in Odisha but with the low pressure forming over north Bay of Bengal, it could break the heat and humidity chain in the State, finally. The system is expected to pull the south-west monsoon flow towards Odisha.

As monsoon onset in Kerala has been late by two days, it was expected to reach Odisha late. But with the low pressure system, monsoon is expected to reach the State on June 9 or 10. Heavy rainfall is expected at few places in Odisha in these two days, said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) at SOA University said the south-west monsoon is expected to move into parts of south Odisha by June 8 or 9. The monsoon current will be further strengthened in the next two to three days leading to formation of a low pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal on June 10-11 along West Bengal-Odisha coast.

This will facilitate advancement of the monsoon in the entire Odisha, it added. The system is likely to concentrate into a depression and trigger rain from June 10 night. Rainfall intensity will increase in coastal districts from June 11 evening. Thereafter, northern and western parts of the State will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall up to June 14, said CEC.

This may provide relief in the State which has been reeling under intolerable conditions after cyclone Yaas left heavy moisture in its trail.  On the day, Titlagarh was the hottest at 42.4 degree Celsius, followed by Sundargarh and Balangir at 41 degree each. Boudh and Bhawanipatna sizzled at 40 degree each, while Angul 39.7 degree, Sonepur 39.6 degree and Jharsuguda recorded 38.8 degree on the day.

Low pressure to end heat chain by June 10

The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.6 and 38.5 degree Celsius respectively during the period but passing showers only raised the relative humidity making conditions further humid.

Meanwhile, the regional met office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on June 9. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Mayurbhanj districts on June 10.

