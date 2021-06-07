Nuapada police support for student’s education

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nuapada Police has come to the support of a young student who cannot afford further education due to poor financial condition.

​On Sunday, officers of Boden Police Station reached out to the family in Nimna village under Boirgaon panchayat and provided Rs 5,000 financial assistance along with one month’s ration. Nimna is a Naxal-affected region in Nuapada.

After a Good Samaritan brought to the notice of Nuapada district administration that the widow Niramani Majhi may not be able to fund her daughter’s admission in Plus II this year due to their financial constraint, police came forward with the support.

Majhi has two daughters. While one is married, other is studying in Class-X.

The widow also is landless and completely dependent on public distribution system (PDS) ration and pension to manage her family including her minor daughter’s education.

Nuapada SP Rahul Jain also discussed the matter with the district administration and asked the officials to cover Majhi under the government rehabilitation scheme and provide possible support to her daughter’s education through scholarships.

Last month, Boden police had also reached out to two orphaned children at Bhainsadani village.