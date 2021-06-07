Odisha government expands Phase-III vaccination of 18-plus age group to 22 more districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has expanded the Phase III COVID-19 vaccination of 18-44 years age group to 22 more district headquarters.

The decision to add more districts was taken after the State government received 2.27 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday along with a commitment of getting 6.45 lakh doses more this month from the Serum Institute of India.

Initially started in Bhubaneswar on May 3, the drive was expanded to four more municipal corporations and later six more municipalities having high test positivity rate.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra said that with the available stock, the vaccination of the 18-44 years age group can be initiated in all district headquarters and important towns where the infection rate is high.

"The State task force has approved the expansion of the vaccination drive for the 18 to 44 years age group in the rest 22 district headquarters, municipalities/NACs. The State expects to receive 6.45 lakh doses of Covishield in three trenches this month," he said.

The vaccine received on Saturday has been distributed to the districts for the first dose of vaccination based on their target beneficiaries. The Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDMOs have been asked to remain in readiness in their respective district headquarter to saturate the urban population in the shortest possible time.

Mohapatra said that the officials have been asked to give priority to students and athletes, who will be going abroad. The districts will notify the vaccination dates and they need to ensure the registration of all beneficiaries through the CoWIN portal, he added.

So far, of the targeted 12.05 lakh beneficiaries in four municipal corporations and six municipalities, 5.78 lakh doses have been supplied and they require 6.3 lakh more doses to complete the first dose vaccination.

The Health and Family Welfare department has listed 5.88 lakh beneficiaries in the 22 district headquarters that are going for Phase III vaccination from next week. The vaccine doses will be dispatched to districts in phases as per the supply from manufacturer and requirement.

Meanwhile, the State government has procured 800 monoclonal antibody cocktail of Casirivimab and Imdevimab and 1000 single-dose Covid drug Virafin. The Health department will soon take a decision on the use of the drugs.