Post-Covid OPDs in Cuttack DCHs soon

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As post-Covid complications and increasing fatalities after recovery are emerging a major cause of concern, specialised OPDs to deal with problems among recovered patients will be opened at all Covid hospitals in the district.

Covid observer for Cuttack and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Anil Kumar Samal said most patients, after being discharged from the DCHs develop post-Covid complications like thrombosis, lung fibrosis and kidney ailments within 7-8 days which often result in deaths.

Post-Covid complications have become common among people who recover from the disease during the second wave.

There is a need for continuous follow-up with doctors of the DCHs where the patients were being treated, he said. The post-Covid OPDs at the DCHs will offer consultation to patients by clinicians along with check-ups, investigations and follow-ups.

Patients discharged from the DCHs can come to the OPDs for routine check up and consultation for complications free of cost, he informed.

Samal said he has instructed the CMC Commissioner to initiate steps for opening post-Covid consultation OPDs at all the eight DCHs in Cuttack as soon as possible. He said the civic body has been instructed to deploy doctors and other health staff at the OPDs for 2-3 hours daily.

"Psychological counselling and various exercises like breathing, simple yoga and pranayam can also be introduced in the Covid follow up programmes that would help the recovered patients,” said the RDC while suggesting the recovered patients to not abruptly stop their treatment.